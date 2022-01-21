Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ridgeland man arrested for killing cats with pellet rifle

Samuel Hardee, Jr.
Samuel Hardee, Jr.(Ridgeland PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland man faces felony charges of killing two cats.

Ridgeland police arrested Samuel Allen Hardee, Jr., on Thursday at his home on Boardwalk Boulevard.

Officers received a call about a citizen who saw a dead cat that had been left on a doorstep.

It was determined the cat had been shot with a pellet rifle.

Upon further investigation, a second cat was found dead that had also been shot with a similar weapon.

Hardee, 54, was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious injury to or killing of an animal.

Each charge carries up to 3 years in prison and fines up to $5,000.

Hardee was taken to Madison County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has also placed a hold on Hardee for probation violation reasons.

