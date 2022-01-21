Ridgeland man arrested for killing cats with pellet rifle
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland man faces felony charges of killing two cats.
Ridgeland police arrested Samuel Allen Hardee, Jr., on Thursday at his home on Boardwalk Boulevard.
Officers received a call about a citizen who saw a dead cat that had been left on a doorstep.
It was determined the cat had been shot with a pellet rifle.
Upon further investigation, a second cat was found dead that had also been shot with a similar weapon.
Hardee, 54, was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious injury to or killing of an animal.
Each charge carries up to 3 years in prison and fines up to $5,000.
Hardee was taken to Madison County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has also placed a hold on Hardee for probation violation reasons.
