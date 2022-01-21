Ridgeland, Jackson seeking federal funds to repave East County Line Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Smoother commutes could be on the way for the thousands of people who drive along East County Line Road each day.

The cities of Ridgeland and Jackson are seeking $2.3 million in federal funds to repave East County Line from Wheatley Street to Old Canton Road.

Both cities have approved an interlocal agreement to seek the funds. The agreement now must be signed off on by the attorney general, Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said.

Once the attorney general approves the agreement, the application for the funds will be submitted to the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District.

Some federal transportation dollars are allocated to CMPDD and other metropolitan planning organizations, which then award the money for local repaving projects.

“It has been several years since anything has been done (to the road) and it really needs to be rehabbed,” McGee said. “That’s what we need to do, and, of course, it benefits both cities.”

The section of roadway running between Wheatley and Old Canton is a major corridor that serves Northpark Mall and numerous residential developments. it is traveled by as many as 24,000 vehicles a day, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

If funds are approved, the cities would receive $1.8 million of the project’s $2.3 million price tag. The remaining $500,000 would be split between the cities, McGee said.

