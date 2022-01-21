Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mother speaks out after losing 19-year-old son to gun violence in Wiggins

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two months after an assault rifle was used to kill a teenager, his mother is speaking out in hopes of remembering her son and helping stop gun violence in South Mississippi.

Tiffany McGee is still mourning the loss of her son 19-year-old Jacoby Bolton. He died November 15 after he was shot at a home in Wiggins shortly after moving from Perry County.

Two months after an assault rifle was used to kill a teenager, his mother is speaking out in hopes of remembering her son and helping stop gun violence in South Mississippi.(Tiffany McGee)

“You know, it was an AR-15 that killed my child and the adults that were around these kids to even have the gun in hand to give to this kid they’re just as wrong as the baby that took my baby’s life,” said McGee.

Authorities arrested and charged 17-year-old Jermaine Mayers in the death of Bolton. He’s also a suspect in a drive-by shooting that wounded three people in Gulfport.

Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is wanted for questioning in the November 16 shooting death of Jacoby Lebbaeus Bolton, 19. Mayers was already wanted in connection to an April 2021 drive-by shooting in Gulfport that wounded three people, including a juvenile.(Gulfport Police Dept.)

McGee said it was saddening to find out a juvenile is now charged.

“That’s what bothers me the most, to know that another kid took my kid’s life,” she said.

McGee received a copy of the autopsy report recently and learned her son had been shot twice. She said she’d previously been told he’d only sustained one gunshot wound.

Two months after an assault rifle was used to kill a teenager, his mother is speaking out in hopes of remembering her son and helping stop gun violence in South Mississippi.(Tiffany McGee)

She’s now coping with the pain since losing her son to gun violence.

“Jacoby was a remarkable young man. Anything you would ask him to do, he would do. I’ve seen this young man give his shoes to a homeless person. The shoes off his feet.”

As she remembers her son, she’s hopeful youth learn from her tragedy.

“I’m pretty much here today just to speak on kids and this generation now,” said McGee. “They don’t think.”

According to Bolton’s family, the Wiggins Police Department is still investigating and there could be more arrests.

