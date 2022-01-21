Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man, 66, found dead in driver’s seat of parked car

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez police are investigating the death of a man found Thursday night. It appears the man died of natural causes.

Investigators found the body of a 66-year-old man in the driver’s seat of his parked car on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said there were no wounds or any signs of trauma found, which is why they believe the man died of natural causes.

“It was very cold today, and no one should have not been where they couldn’t keep warm,” Lee said. “When I arrived, the engine to the vehicle was not running, and a small blanket was draped across his upper body.”

The coroner hopes to hear from family members soon and get information about the man’s medical history before an autopsy is performed.

The man’s identity is withheld until family members are notified.

