Local trucking company gives back to several Jackson Public Schools

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A local trucking company donated some much-needed supplies and special treats to eight Jackson Public Schools.

The drivers of “Lit and Lifted” delivered sanitizing and cleaning supplies to the teachers on Friday.

They also delivered two bikes to each school.

The bikes were awarded to students who made exceptional improvements over the first semester of school.

Organizers say it’s a privilege to give back.

“As a kid, I was in the 4-H club, and me and my mom, we always gave back feeding the homeless and gave back to schools, and I just want to keep that going,” said Jakobe Wesley.

In addition to bikes and cleaning supplies, they also supplied the schools with bags of groceries. The food will be used to ensure that the students who need it most won’t go without a meal in the coming weeks.

