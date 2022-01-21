Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD partners with Boys and Girls Club to start basketball league

A Jackson native goes for a dunk.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are hitting the streets to engage more with young people to combat crime.

Jackson Police Department is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to start a basketball league.

The initiative is part of the PALS program to help combat crime among teens in the city.

After a record number of homicides in the city, leaders with the police department say something must be done.

”We want to take this opportunity to build our young people up because we see so many problems such as crime problems, where our youth are involved and we just want to address that by building a rapport with them and building a better relationship with them,” Commander Alfred Cooper said.

The basketball league is set to start early March. Anyone who wants their child to participate can now register at any Jackson Boys and Girls club location.

