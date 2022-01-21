Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jim Hill cheerleaders to go for gold in national championship

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jim Hill High School cheerleaders are getting ready to compete on the national stage!

The school announced they will compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida.

It will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort from February 11 - 13.

The team’s coach says they have worked hard to get this far.

”This competition does mean a lot to us because we’re able to broaden our horizons and show not just people in the Jackson area, but people in the state and in the nation that a group of young ladies from an urban area can compete across genres, states and across the country,” said head coach Tamika Washington.

The school will also have multiple fundraising opportunities to pay for the team’s trip.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten
Driver grazed in head by bullet before crashing into pole on Northside Dr.
‘This is horrifying’: Bullets fly in Jackson neighborhood, leaving 1 man injured
Primos Cafe
Primos Cafe sold to Flowood-based group
The man, according to Yarber, “beat” his daughter and ran away before the former mayor got there.
Arrest warrants issued for man accused of assaulting Tony Yarber’s daughter
A crime scene
Woman killed in triple shooting in Marion County; arrest made

Latest News

Controversial federal pilot program could put people as young as 18 behind the wheels of semi-trucks
3 On Your Side Investigates: Reporting bullying on Yazoo County School District buses
Controversial federal pilot program could put people as young as 18 behind the wheels of...
Controversial federal pilot program could put people as young as 18 behind the wheels of semi-trucks
3 On Your Side Investigates: Reporting bullying on Yazoo County School District buses
3 On Your Side Investigates: Reporting bullying on Yazoo County School District buses
WLBT at 10p