Jim Hill cheerleaders to go for gold in national championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jim Hill High School cheerleaders are getting ready to compete on the national stage!

The school announced they will compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida.

It will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort from February 11 - 13.

The team’s coach says they have worked hard to get this far.

”This competition does mean a lot to us because we’re able to broaden our horizons and show not just people in the Jackson area, but people in the state and in the nation that a group of young ladies from an urban area can compete across genres, states and across the country,” said head coach Tamika Washington.

The school will also have multiple fundraising opportunities to pay for the team’s trip.

