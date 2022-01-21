Hinds Co. DA seeking more resources from the state in wake of homicide spike

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens is hoping Jackson’s record homicide rate will spur state leaders to provide his office with additional funding to hire prosecutors.

In 2021, Jackson had its deadliest year on record in terms of homicides, with 153 reported.

The record eclipsed the previous record of 128 that were reported the year prior.

Those numbers do not include murders in Hinds County. Last year, six homicides were reported in the county outside of Jackson, DA Owens said.

“In 2020, we know that we had about 24 percent of the homicides in the state of Mississippi, this county. We know last year, in 2021, we were above 25 percent of the homicides in the state of Mississippi,” he said.

“So, when you look at those types of numbers, it’s clear that this office has to be resourced. And not just our office, the judges. Hinds County judges have civil cases and criminal cases. Their dockets are not just our cases, but other cases do,” he said. “So, we have to make sure we’re not just resourcing the DA’s office, (and) the public defender’s office, but the entire judicial system.”

The DA’s office has 12 full-time assistant district attorneys. Last year, the state allocated funding to allow Owens’ office to appoint an additional two assistants. However, the funding only pays those salaries for one year.

“We asked for permanent positions. The state allocated one-time funding for one year. And we received those monies in November. We were able to hire, interview and staff those positions this week,” he said. “So, we have two new attorneys that are trying to help our backlog and move cases along faster.”

Owens said those positions will be funded through December.

“Our goal is to make their positions permanent,” he said.

Owens, now in his third year, says his office needs about 20 ADAs to help address the county and the city of Jackson’s crime needs.

“Currently, our system cannot handle the violent crime. We have many jurisdictions that have received extra judgeships, extra positions over the last two decades. We have not,” he said. “But we are working with the Hinds County delegation and the leadership of Mississippi to get additional resources.”

Owens was elected in 2019 to replace then-District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith, who ran for governor.

Since then, his office has been lobbying state leaders for additional resources.

“The majority of the lawyers are funded by state positions. State statute creates them and states statute can increase them. In 2014, a majority of the DA offices in the state of Mississippi got additional ADAs. Hinds County did not,” he said.

State statute allows the Seventh Circuit District (Hinds County) to have up to 11 state-funded legal assistants or assistant district attorneys.

Under the law, additional ADAs can be added, but at the county’s expense. Right now, the county funds one ADA position in Owens’ office, bringing the total number of ADAs to 12.

That number does not include the two temporary positions funded by the state. With those additional two, the office has 14 ADAs, or one assistant per every 16,560 residents.

By comparison, the city of Baltimore has 164 assistant state’s attorneys or one per every 3,713 people. That number, according to an October 2021 article in the Baltimore Sun, is about 53 fewer than the city had three years ago.

During a special session in 2014, the legislature approved increasing the number of ADAs in several districts across the state. However, Hinds County was not granted any additional staffers.

“In 2020 and 2021, we started lobbying the legislature to make sure, ‘Hey. Why didn’t Hinds County get the resources it needs, if you agree that other counties go the resources they needed?” he said.

State legislature aside, Owens said he will be asking the county to continue funding the two temporary positions now being funded by the state.

While battling for additional resources, Owens says his office is pushing cases through the system.

“We did certainly have, by our accounts, a successful year prosecuting people in Hinds County. We had 1,500 individuals who were prosecuted on about 2,000 counts, meaning they were indicted... and their cases are moving forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, another 1,000 to 1,200 cases were resolved either through guilty pleas or trials.

ADAs in Owens’ office are assigned to about 500 cases each.

“That’s why we have to resolve cases faster. That falls on us to make sure we’re doing our job evaluating cases, pleading cases, hopefully being able to agree to plea agreements with defense lawyers and move stuff along,” he said.

“But we do know that our caseload is one of the highest in the country and certainly in the sate by the sheer volume of the number of homicides we have.”

“We hope this shows the citizens of Hinds County that crime is being taken seriously here. And it’s year-in, year-out,” he said. “When we get more resources in our judicial system, we certainly hope to be able to prosecute crime more efficiently.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.