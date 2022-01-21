Free, family law clinic to be held Feb. 4.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you need legal help navigating the court system, a free family law clinic is in February, but you must register now.

The clinic will cover irreconcilable differences in divorce, visitation, custody, name changes, birth certificate corrections and emancipation.

People who qualify for free legal assistance can receive court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys and/or legal advice at the clinic.

You can pre-register here.

Only a limited number of walk-in appointments will be available.

The clinic is scheduled for Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Hinds County Chancery Court, 316 South President Street in Jackson.

You must live in Hinds County.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.