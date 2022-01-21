Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Free, family law clinic to be held Feb. 4.

You must pre-register in advance.
(KNOE)
By Carmen Poe
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you need legal help navigating the court system, a free family law clinic is in February, but you must register now.

The clinic will cover irreconcilable differences in divorce, visitation, custody, name changes, birth certificate corrections and emancipation.

People who qualify for free legal assistance can receive court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys and/or legal advice at the clinic.   

You can pre-register here.

Only a limited number of walk-in appointments will be available.

The clinic is scheduled for Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Hinds County Chancery Court, 316 South President Street in Jackson.

You must live in Hinds County.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Primos Cafe
Primos Cafe sold to Flowood-based group
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates a Pittsburgh Steelers fumble...
Chiefs LB, former MSU star, charged after domestic dispute
Driver grazed in head by bullet before crashing into pole on Northside Dr.
‘This is horrifying’: Bullets fly in Jackson neighborhood, leaving 1 man injured

Latest News

Shooting near MSU campus leaves two hospitalized
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Arctic cold lingers Friday, into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Arctic cold remains Friday, through the weekend
Controversial federal pilot program could put people as young as 18 behind the wheels of semi-trucks