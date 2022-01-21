First Alert Forecast: dangerous cold tonight with lows in the 20s, turning slightly warmer over the weekend as skies brighten up

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Make sure you bundle up before stepping outside today! Cold and blustery conditions are expected all through this afternoon and going forward into tonight. Temperatures this afternoon will only make it to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees in some spots. With northerly winds around 10-15 MPH, expect it to feel more like the 20s most of the day. Skies look to brighten up later today as the clouds start to clear out. Dangerously cold weather is likely overnight and into early Saturday morning. Lows are forecast to dip to the lower 20s with a few teens possible to the north.

Afternoon temperatures will begin to improve and moderate over the weekend. We will likely top out in the middle 40s on Saturday before dropping back deep into the 20s early Sunday morning. Highs in the mid 50s will return by Sunday afternoon. There will also be plenty of sunshine to go around across central and southwest MS this weekend.

Looking ahead into next week, Monday will start of dry and rain free. Temperatures will be quite seasonal in the upper 50s. Chances for rain will return going into Monday night and Tuesday morning as out next weather maker marches in. Colder air will usher in behind this system by mid-week with highs back in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

