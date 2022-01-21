Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Arctic cold lingers Friday, into weekend

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Our stalled front to the south will keep us unsettled early – but gradual improvements are expected by the late afternoon hours. Patches of freezing drizzle can’t be ruled out near and south of US 84 – this could cause minor issues for the morning commute in these spots. Our system finally gets shoved toward the east and skies will gradually clear late. We’ll stay chilly, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s - though, wind chills will likely stay in the 20s to near 30 all day. Skies turn clear overnight with lows falling into the upper 10s and lower 20s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Hard freezes will remain impactful both Saturday and Sunday mornings with temperatures in the lower 20s – a reminder to check on the 4 Ps of people, pets, pipes and plants. Outside of that, dry Arctic high pressure will edge into the region, keeping sunshine in high supply amid the chilly air. Highs on Saturday will top out in the 40s; lower 50s return for Sunday afternoon.

EXTENDED RANGE: While Monday will start quiet, expect clouds to increase, eventually leading to higher rain chances Monday night into the start of Tuesday. Highs will top out both days in the 50s. Behind that system, colder air returns with highs in the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday along with lows in the 20s. A weak disturbance may kick up a shower or two late Thursday into Friday of next week ahead of a rebound to ‘near-normal’ highs next weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

