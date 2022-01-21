Connect. Shop. Support Local.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 7,509 cases reported Fri.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 7,509 new cases and 14 deaths on Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 681,382 since March 2020.

So far, 10,721 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,471,798 people are fully vaccinated and 3,601,077 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

