18-wheeler crashes, flipping rig, spilling gravel across road

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A truck driver is in the hospital after crashing his 18-wheeler and spilling gravel across the road Friday.

It happened at Vine Drive and Highway 25 in Flowood.

There are no details on what caused the wreck, but officials say it involved an 18-wheeler and several other vehicles.

According to a witness on the scene, the driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to a local hospital.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

