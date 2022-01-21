107-year-old Terry man dies

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Terry man who lived more than a century has died.

Johnnie Stringer was born on August 27, 1914, to Sylvester and Amanda Stringer.

He was the third of seven children and an active member of Terry Missionary Baptist Church.

Stringer leaves behind a big family including seven children, 82 grandchildren, 179 great-grandchildren, and 75 great-great-grandchildren.

His family said he was full of life and will greatly be missed.

