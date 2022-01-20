WLBT’s things to know 1/20/22: DPS pay, School job fair, HBCU scholarships, Tony Yarber latest, Drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Department of Public Safety requests budget increases to improve staffing and pay

The state budget won’t get all the details ironed out until later in the legislative session. But state agencies are putting their wish lists out in the open on the front end. A lot of the money DPS is requesting from the legislature involves upping pay for various positions and making them more competitive. Among those... troopers. “We want to get up to $50,000 starting pay,” explained Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We felt like that’s not only competitive with our neighboring states and what they’re offering, but also multiple jurisdictions within the state cities are starting their officers off at $50,000. So, we need that to be able to attract good folks into law enforcement.” Read the full story here.

2. Hinds County School District hosts job fair Thurs.

The Hinds County School District is hiring. The district is looking to fill 36 certified positions, and as the year goes on, more could become available. The district is looking for teachers certified in English, Math, Science, Social Studies, Special Education, and Fine Arts. There is a position available at each school from Pre-K to high school. The superintendent says they want teachers to come into the district and stay, so they want future employees to know they offer a lot of professional development. The job fair is 4 p.m. Thursday, January 20, at Raymond High School Performing Arts Center, located at 14050 Highway 18 in Raymond.

3. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority launches scholarship campaign for HBCUs in the state

Ensuring higher education for African American students here in the Magnolia State is the focus of an initiative by Delta Sigma Theta’s Jackson Chapter. The organization brought together presidents of all five Historically Black Colleges and Universities to launch a scholarship funding raising campaign. “HBCUs serve such a high purpose in our community,” said Gwen Handy, president of the Jackson MS Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. To help African American students reach their educational goals, the sorority launched a scholarship campaign for all five schools. The goal is to raise $100,000 for Alcorn State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Rust and Tougaloo Colleges. Read the full story here.

4. Arrest warrants issued for man accused of assaulting Tony Yarber’s daughter

Arrest warrants have been issued for the man accused of assaulting the former mayor of Jackson’s daughter. In a series of Facebook posts on Tuesday, Tony Yarber accused a man of kicking in the door of his daughter’s house Monday night and shooting inside. The man, according to Yarber, “beat” his daughter and ran away before the former mayor got there. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn with the Jackson Police Department now says that Jermazzeo Aldridge, who remains at large, will be charged in the case. His charges will include two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated assault.

5. ‘This is horrifying’: Bullets fly in Jackson neighborhood, leaving 1 man injured

Driver grazed in head by bullet before crashing into pole on Northside Dr.

Two people have been charged after a shooting on Northside and Manila Drive caused a car to crash into a pole. There were over three-dozen evidence markers in the driveway of a home and into the street, which was marked off with yellow crime tape. A vehicle also had multiple bullet holes. After crashing the car, residents say Antowan Friday ran into the backyard of a home one street over on Manilla Drive - where he was caught. Police say Trevosius Douglas, who’s also a suspect, was shot in the head. An ambulance took him to the hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening. They will both be charged with a drive-by shooting. Police recovered an AK-47 and drugs at the scene. Read more here.

