Primos Cafe sold to Flowood-based group

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After more than 90 years in business, the Primos family has sold its popular restaurants to Flowood-based MMI Hospitality Group.

No selling price was disclosed. The deal closed in early December, according to Micajah Sturdivant, president of MMI.

“It was really an honor,” Sturdivant said of the opportunity to take ownership of the established Primos brand that has kept Jacksonians fed since Angelo “Pop” Primos opened a bakery on Capitol Street in 1930.

Sturdivant says Primos’ former owner, Don Primos, continues to be involved as an adviser. Primos’ daughter Mary Claire is now working for MMI and will continue to oversee Primos marketing efforts.

The original Primos (WLBT Archives)

“We are honored to carry forward the cafe concept and are especially excited to do so with a Primos family member continuing to be involved,” Sturdivant said in a prepared statement.

Sturdivant says no immediate changes are planned but that MMI will look for opportunities to expand in the metro area. Primos Cafes are currently located in Flowood, Ridgeland and Madison. Sturdivant says the restaurants employ more than 170 people.

Kenya Parks, who oversaw restaurant operations under the Primos family’s ownership, will continue in that role over the three Primos Cafes for MMI.

“I’m confident in the future knowing that Kenya and our store teams have access to the breadth and depth of resources MMI provides,” said Don Primos in the statement provided by MMI. “I’m pleased to partner with another family-run business to move the brand forward and with whom I know will embody the values that are critical to quality service in our community.”

MMI was founded in Jackson in 1956. Its first property was a Holiday Inn in Meridian. Its hospitality division now has about a dozen hotels across the Southeast. Its Dining Systems division provides food service to facilities in five states, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.