Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support

Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support(WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A school resource officer who was hit while directing traffic will be taken off life support, according to his family on social media.

“Johnny will be taking [sic] off of life support tomorrow after donating his Organs,” the post reads. “He is still giving even at this point.”

Johnny Patterson was severely injured in the collision that happened Thursday afternoon, January 13, in front of Shannon Primary School.

He’s been receiving treatment at a Tupelo hospital since then. The 58-year-old is a career law enforcement officer in Lee County.

Besides being a Lee County school resource officer, he’s also the assistant chief of police in Verona.

He formerly worked in Shannon as the chief of police and was also an officer in Guntown.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten
Driver grazed in head by bullet before crashing into pole on Northside Dr.
‘This is horrifying’: Bullets fly in Jackson neighborhood, leaving 1 man injured
The man, according to Yarber, “beat” his daughter and ran away before the former mayor got there.
Arrest warrants issued for man accused of assaulting Tony Yarber’s daughter
A crime scene
Woman killed in triple shooting in Marion County; arrest made
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal

Latest News

$2.9M grant helps open five new psychosocial rehabs in Miss.
Primos Cafe
Primos Cafe sold to Flowood-based group
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately