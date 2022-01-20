Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police shut down a busy roadway Thursday morning due to a fatal crash investigation involving one of their officers.

According to Memphis Police Department, the on-duty officer was driving on East Shelby Drive when another vehicle traveling on Pleasant Hill struck the officer’s car.

The officer was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle died on the scene.

Investigators have not released their identities.

Memphis police and fire departments say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation, according to MPD.

