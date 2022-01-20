Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Main break, filter problems lead to low water pressure in south Jackson

(WRDW)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Homes and businesses in South Jackson again are experiencing low water pressure following a major water main break and problems at the O.B. Curtis Treatment Plant.

However, city leaders say pressure should be fully restored Friday morning.

“We’re pushing water through the system right now,” said City Engineer Charles Williams. “We just need a good night.”

Wednesday night, a perfect storm of complications led to water pressure drops in South Jackson.

A six-inch main on Claiborne Avenue broke and shortly after, two membrane trains at the Curtis plant were taken offline after they failed integrity tests.

The Curtis plant treats water in two ways: the conventional method and the membrane filtration method.

On the membrane side, water is pumped in and diverted to the trains, which then filter the water before it is chemically treated and sent into the distribution system, Williams explained previously.

“The trains have to pass a series of tests to stay in production. They ended up discovering there was a valve that was sticking,” Williams said. “The water main break on Claiborne was just bad timing.”

Claiborne, which is a six-inch main, broke Wednesday afternoon. The city noticed water levels at two nearby storage tanks dropping around 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the two membrane trains were temporarily taken offline around midnight.

“We were not able to get enough water into the system to refill those tanks overnight, so this morning there was low water pressure,” he said. “We couldn’t recover with those things going on.”

People living in South Jackson, including in the Forest Hills area and at the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center, all began experiencing low water pressure Thursday morning.

“It went down this morning and we started calling the city at that point,” said County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones. “When they started calling the city, the city immediately responded.”

He said Henley-Young was never without water and expects the pressure there to be restored soon.

Said Williams, “The leak is repaired on Claiborne, and we have our trains back in operation. If everything goes well tonight, we should be good to go.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten
Driver grazed in head by bullet before crashing into pole on Northside Dr.
‘This is horrifying’: Bullets fly in Jackson neighborhood, leaving 1 man injured
The man, according to Yarber, “beat” his daughter and ran away before the former mayor got there.
Arrest warrants issued for man accused of assaulting Tony Yarber’s daughter
A crime scene
Woman killed in triple shooting in Marion County; arrest made
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
WLBT at 4p
$2.9M grant helps open five new psychosocial rehabs in Miss.
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support