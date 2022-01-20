Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Internet outages reported in Warren Co. due to copper thefts

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Repeated thefts of copper in Warren County has led to internet outages for some people since December 22, according to Vicksburg Post.

AT&T is reportedly aware of the issue and is working with law enforcement for a solution, which is affecting internet and phone service.

The company says repeated copper thefts have impacted their wireline network.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says copper thieves typically climb power poles, cut telephone lines, and drop them down to accomplices on the ground.

He says most of the wire stolen is being sold in Lousiana, which has different laws regarding sales to scrap yards.

