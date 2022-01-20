Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Homeowner thwarts would-be thief, both fire shots

A crime scene
A crime scene(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Raymond Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. on Elm Street when a would-be thief was confronted by a homeowner, police say.

As the suspect attempted to leave the area, their vehicle got stuck in the mud.

This led to both people exchanging gunfire. Police did not say if anyone was injured in the gunfire.

The suspect was able to get away on foot. When police arrived, the vehicle was impounded.

If you know anything that may help assist officers, call 601-857-0515.

