Hinds County School District hosts job fair Thurs.

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County School District is hiring.

The district is looking to fill 36 certified positions, and as the year goes on, more could become available.

The district is looking for teachers certified in English, Math, Science, Social Studies, Special Education, and Fine Arts.

There is a position available at each school from Pre-K to high school.

The superintendent says they want teachers to come into the district and stay, so they want future employees to know they offer a lot of professional development.

The job fair is Thursday, January 20, at Raymond High School Performing Arts Center, located at 14050 Highway 18 in Raymond.

