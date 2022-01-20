Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: cold, unsettled late week; brighter weekend ahead

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY: As the front slips southward, lingering moisture will keep rain chances elevated for the start of the day. This should exit through mid-morning, though clouds will hang tough with afternoon temperatures, generally, stuck in the 30s amid a brisk northerly wind. Overnight, clouds continue to hang over the region with our front hanging to the south. A few spots south of US 84 could see freezing drizzle develop after midnight as lows fall back to the middle to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Our stalled front to the south will keep us unsettled through much of the day – but gradual improvements are expected by the late afternoon hours. Patches of freezing drizzle can’t be ruled out near and south of US 84 – this could cause minor issues for the morning commute in these spots. Our system finally gets shoved toward the east and skies will gradually clear late. We’ll stay chilly, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies turn clear overnight with lows falling into the lower 20s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Hard freezes will remain an issue through the weekend as we trend quiet Saturday and Sunday, but with our front finally making progress away from the region, temperatures will get a chance to slowly recover into early next week. Our next rain maker will move in Monday night into Tuesday before ushering in another blast of chilly air mid-late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

