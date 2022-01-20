First Alert Forecast: cold & blustery in the 30s this afternoon before falling to the 20s overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the cold front to our east, arctic air is now rushing in from the north across the region. Temperatures this afternoon will likely hold steady in the 30s across central MS under cloudy and overcast skies. The northerly wind today will also be very brutal leading to wind chills down in the 20s. It will be even colder going into the overnight hours with lows falling to the middle 20s. Expect it to feel more like the 10s when you step out the door tomorrow morning. We will be monitoring the potential for a light drizzle/freezing rain overnight and into Early Friday morning in our southernmost counties. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Pike, Walthall, Amite, and Wilkinson Counties where a light glaze is possible on elevated surfaces during this time. Be careful traveling out this way!

The cold weather today is no joke, especially with the brutal north wind! Wind chills are in the 20s across most of central MS at the moment.🥶🥶 Stay warm everyone!! #mswx pic.twitter.com/1nsXmFTLjZ — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) January 20, 2022

The arctic airmass will remain in place going into Friday to end off the week. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will likely reach the upper 30s to right around 40 degrees. We could also begin to see clearing within some of the cloud cover through the day. Lows are forecast to dive back down to the 20s into Saturday morning.

Our weather will begin to improve into the weekend. Highs in the 40s look likely Saturday with 50s returning on Sunday as skies brighten back up this weekend. Our next chance for rain looks to hold off until late Monday and Tuesday.

