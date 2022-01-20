Delta Sigma Theta Sorority launches scholarship campaign for HBCUs in the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Insuring higher education for African American students here in the Magnolia State is the focus of an initiative by Delta Sigma Theta’s Jackson Chapter.

The organization brought together presidents of all five Historically Black Colleges and Universities to launch a scholarship funding raising campaign.

“HBCUs serve such a high purpose in our community,” said Gwen Handy, president of the Jackson MS Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

To help African American students reach their educational goals, the sorority launched a scholarship campaign for all five schools. The goal is to raise $100,000 for Alcorn State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Rust and Tougaloo Colleges.

“It will impact students. It will allow scholarships for those high school seniors who are trying to attend an HBCU,” said Handy. “It would also help those students who are currently attending HBCUs continue their education.”

“It’s rare, believe it or not, that all of the state HBCUs are together in a specific forum,” said JSU President Thomas Hudson.

The Jackson State University graduate was among the college leaders in the virtual meeting Delta hosted to announce the fundraiser.

“We’re different. We have different interests,” said Hudson. “We have different missions, but we all have the same overall, over arching mission, and that’s to help educate African Americans and to really bring about equality in this state and the United States.”

Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, has brought new attention HBCUs and they hope to build on that momentum.

“It’s wonderful to get that recognition that HBCUs deserve,” Hudson added. “We’ve been here a long time educating students, really being that bright light in the community.”

Each school will be featured on the Jackson MS Alumnae Chapter’s Facebook page taking donations through May 31. For more information you can also email president@Jacksonmsalumnaechapter.org.

The Women’s Foundation and Renasant Bank are helping to sponsor the fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.