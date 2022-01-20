COVID-19 in Mississippi: 8,329 cases reported Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reports 8,329 new cases and 17 new on Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 673,873 since March 2020.

So far, 10,707 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,471,798 people are fully vaccinated and 3,601,077 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

