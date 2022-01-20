Consider This: Legislation Update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is one step closer to a medical marijuana program after the House of Representatives passed its version of the legislation.

The House and Senate versions are slightly different, so they will now work to come to a consensus on a single bill.

The Senate and House overwhelmingly supported the legislation and have more than enough votes to override a veto by Governor Reeves if he does not support the final version of the bill.

All branches of state politics are on board to increase teacher pay and, just like the marijuana legislation, the House, Senate and Governor have different ideas on how to make that happen.

The good news is it seems almost certain teachers will see some sort of increase in pay. They certainly deserve it and increasing the pay above the southeast average will hopefully help us retain our teachers and recruit new teachers from neighboring states.

With the increase in crime, and lack of personnel, Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell wants to increase in pay for state troopers.

Keeping our state and cities safe should be a top priority and that can only happen with fully staffed law enforcement operations.

These officers have been underpaid for decades and it is more difficult than ever to find new recruits. Improving the pay should create more interest in a law enforcement career and also help recruit more desirable applicants.

There are many more important pieces of legislation winding through the halls of the Capitol.

Ultimately, the people elected to public office work for you and should follow through on what you want, not what the lobbyists want, nor their personal preferences or political favors.

We will continue to monitor the progress, keep you up to date on what is happening and do everything in our power to hold them accountable to you.

