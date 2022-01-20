Arrest warrants issued for man accused of assaulting Tony Yarber’s daughter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Arrest warrants have been issued for the man accused of assaulting the former mayor of Jackson’s daughter.

In a series of Facebook posts on Tuesday, Tony Yarber accused a man of kicking in the door of his daughter’s house Monday night and shooting inside.

The man, according to Yarber, “beat” his daughter and ran away before the former mayor got there.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn with the Jackson Police Department now says that Jermazzeo Aldridge, who remains at large, will be charged in the case.

His charges will include two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.