$2.9M grant helps open five new psychosocial rehabs in Miss.

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Five new rehabilitation centers are opening in Mississippi for people with serious mental illnesses - the first location will be in Natchez.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) awarded Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex a $2.9 million grant.

This means dozens of new jobs across nine counties and, more importantly, help for seniors and children who need Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR).

PSR is a treatment for someone with a diagnosable disorder that interferes with daily activities, like bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, and schizoaffective disorder.

Conditions like these affect one in 25 people in the Magnolia State, and Southwest MS Mental Health Complex says the ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the condition of individuals.

“They’ve become even more isolated than they already were, which impacts all their symptomology that they experience,” said Executive Director Sherlene Vince. “And some of their programming has been stopped or have been altered in ways that they have to do things through Zoom. It’s had an impact on their caregivers as well because they haven’t been able to have some respite on a daily basis.”

The complex’s day programs teach structure, stability, routine, accountability, self-management intervention, coping skills, relationship building, and things most people take for granted.

“We are able to help them manage their medications - which is needed for better outcomes; we help them with their diet, exercise, money management skills, personal hygiene, and other independent living skills,” Vince added.

The grant also allows the organization to partner with schools and after-school programs to offer treatment during the day.

And they’re in urgent need of skilled, compassionate people to work in their new facilities.

“These are not areas where you just get a job,” Margo Brooks, director of administrative services, said. “These are areas where specialized training and commitment is so critical because you are dealing with people who are coming to us perhaps on their worst day, the worst day of their life.”

And Brooks said more people need help than there are people to provide services.

“It’s not a one and done. It’s a process. There are therapy sessions - there’s education and group interactions to help people through it,” Brooks added.

The Southwest MS Mental Health Complex job fair will be at each of its nine locations on Friday, January 21.

The first of their locations will open at 150 Jefferson Davis Boulevard in Natchez.

It will be open Monday-Friday and will provide enrolled clients with transportation to and from the program.

