JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old needed medical care after being shot in Jackson on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Smallwood Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to police.

The teen was taken to UMMC where a surgery was performed. He is, however, expected to recover.

There is no known current suspect.

