Woman missing nearly a month, Vicksburg police asking for help

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Vicksburg are asking for your help in locating a woman missing for nearly a month.

Donna Netterville was last seen in the Speed Street area on December 22, 2021, police say.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and a “medium build”, authorities say.

Police did not say what she was wearing when she disappeared, but if have any information, call the police at (601) 636-2511.

