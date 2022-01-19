Woman killed in triple shooting in Marion County; arrest made

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana woman is behind bars after multiple people were shot in Marion County.

Deputies were called to the area of Highway 587 in Foxworth on Tuesday night, just before midnight.

Witnesses told deputies they saw two people run from the scene after the gunfire.

At least three people were wounded in the shooting; A 21-year-old was airlifted and is in the hospital in critical condition.

Another victim was treated at a local hospital and released with minor injuries.

A third victim, 20-year-old Jada Jefferson, was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times.

Deputies were able to track down one of the suspects.

They arrested 19-year-old Kyndall Carter of Bogalusa, Louisiana.

Carter is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators are still working to track down a second person of interest: Jerliyah Keishali Pinestraw of Bogalusa, Louisiana.

If you know anything that may assist the case, call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 601-736-5051.

