WLBT’s things to know 1/19/22: Strain of marijuana sold on technicality, embezzlement scandal, and is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Strain of marijuana sold on technicality

As the push continues from lawmakers to legalize marijuana in Mississippi, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team says some businesses are already selling a strain of the drug, and there’s nothing police can do about it. Delta 8 THC is a natural cannabinoid compound that appears in marijuana. It’s a THC analog, so it has a similar structure to delta 9 THC — commonly referred to just as “THC” — but with a slight difference. Structurally, delta 8 THC has a double bond at the eighth position on the carbon chain, while delta 9 THC has it at the ninth position. Delta 8 THC is similar in its effect on the human body to delta 9 THC, producing a psychoactive effect.The FDA reports that Delta-8 THC has psychoactive and intoxicating effects, similar to delta-9 THC (i.e., the component responsible for the “high” people may experience from using cannabis). Delta 8 THC also differs from delta 9 in its legality. While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC remains legal in most areas across the country.

2. Embezzlement scandal

A Hinds County grand jury has indicted Nancy and Zachary New on forty-six counts related to their alleged role in a multi-million dollar embezzlement scandal involving federal welfare money, including racketeering, the county’s assistant district attorney revealed during a court proceeding Tuesday. ADA Jamie McBride detailed the need to convene another grand jury in a motion for continuance filed January 10, saying additional involvement of the grand jury was necessary “to address specific instances of potential criminal conduct” committed by the News and mentioned a possible future indictment. That indictment, presented to the court eight days after the motion, indicates the grand jury met last week. It also remains under seal, though the reason for that has not been disclosed by the court and does not appear to be part of the suppression order Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson issued in November 2020.

3. Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?

Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now? Health experts suggest stepping up protection against the highly contagious omicron variant with stronger masks such as N95s or KN95s. It’s especially important now with health care systems under strain, and with people in higher-risk situations such as crowded, indoor settings for extended periods, says Linsey Marr, who studies viruses at Virginia Tech. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance to recommend the kinds of masks used by health care workers, but also noted it’s important to pick a mask that fits well and that you’ll wear consistently. “Our main message continues to be that any mask is better than no mask,” CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said in a statement.

