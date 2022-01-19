Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storms are possible before midnight with gusty wind and hail. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7pm.

Much colder weather will arrive after midnight. Temperatures will be in the 30s all day Thursday with wind chills in the 20s. There may be a few sleet pellets or snowflakes briefly in the morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for southwest Mississippi from 6pm Thursday until Noon Friday. Low pressure in the Gulf may push some sleet or freezing rain across our southernmost counties cause travel difficulties. Only minor accumulations are likely.

Friday and Saturday will start with temperatures in the middle 20s and get into the middle 40s with partly sunny skies. Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s along with sunshine.

South winds this evening switching from the north after the front swings thru at 15mph, continuing Thursday. Average high is 57 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 7:01am and the sunset is 5:22pm.

