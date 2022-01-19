Walmart dismisses suits to have property taxes cut in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A major big-box retailer that sued Rankin County for a 50 percent cut in its property taxes has given up its battle in court.

Rankin County has announced that lawsuits filed by Walmart and Sam’s Club against the county tax assessor and board of supervisors have been dismissed with prejudice in favor of the county.

Dismissed with prejudice means the suits cannot be filed again.

Local leaders applaud the decision, saying their decision to fight the suits paid off.

“These national and international big-box retailers use their influence and their vast resources to put pressure on local governments to arbitrarily lower their taxes and treat their properties differently than other businesses,” said Supervisor Daniel Cross. “The... board of supervisors believes that all citizens and businesses should be treated fairly and equally under the law.”

Tax Assessor John Sullivan echoed Cross’ sentiments. “By resisting pressure brought by big-box retailers, Rankin County citizens are protected against an unfair shifting of tax burdens onto our local businesses,” he added. “Let this be a signal to other big-box retailers... Rankin County will not fold to pressure.”

In 2020 and 2022, Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust filed multiple suits in Rankin County Circuit Court, appealing board decisions to deny requests to cut the company’s property taxes in half.

The company owns three Walmart stores in Rankin County, one each in Flowood, Pearl, and Richland, and a Sam’s Club warehouse in Pearl. Suits were filed in 2020 and early 2022 respectively.

According to one suit, the big-box retailer claims the tax assessor “erroneously overvalued the (Pearl) property for tax year 2020″ and that the county “improperly collected excessive ad valorem taxes” that year as a result.

The Pearl store, located at 5520 Highway 80 E., was valued at $15.6 million for property tax purposes, court records indicate. Walmart argues that the store, located at 5520 Highway 80 East, should have been assessed at $7.9 million.

Attorneys told the court they had asked supervisors for the assessed value to be reduced at the August 17, 2020 board meeting, but the request was rejected.

“They said the property should have been taxed as a vacant building,” board of supervisors attorney Craig Slay said. “Walmart files these kinds of suits across the country and make similar arguments in each case.”

In 2019, for instance, Walmart appealed a decision of Pulaski County, Ark., officials to cut property taxes at its locations there by 48 percent.

Two years earlier, in 2017, the company filed suit against the town of Sheboygan over property taxes there.

Had Walmart prevailed, the county would have lost around $500,000 annually in ad valorem taxes.

“$500,000... that’s what that means to taxpayers,” Slay said. “That’s what this win means for the citizens of Rankin County.”

He said Walmart is getting a good deal, even if they don’t think so. “They get our police and fire protection and benefit from our lower insurance rates,” Slay said. “they benefit greatly from Rankin County. We hope they stop suing us.”

WLBT has reached out to Walmart’s corporate communications office and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.