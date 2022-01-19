Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Not as cold tonight and becoming breezy with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday will be windy and warm, near 70, but showers and thunderstorms are likely at night. A few may be severe, but otherwise expect brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind. A brief spin up tornado cannot be ruled out, but the possibilities look slim.

Thursday will be windy and cold. 30s in the morning and near 40 in the afternoon with wind chills in the 20s and 30s most of the day.

Friday and Saturday will be cold with lows in the 20s and highs barely in the 40s. While we will have partly sunny skies, we need to monitor systems in the gulf that will brush our southern areas with the threats of precipitation. As is the case lately, only isolated spots will have this issue, if at all. We’ll keep you posted.

Sunday looks like the better day of the weekend with highs in the 50s and sunshine.

South wind tonight and Wednesday 10 to 15mph with higher gusts. Average high is 57 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 7:01am and the sunset is 5:22pm.

