Sheriff: 1 person dead after crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a crash in Copiah County on Tuesday night.

Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley says the incident happened on Highway 27 near Shiloh Run Drive.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

MDOT says Highway 27 is blocked in both directions and could be blocked for two hours.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.