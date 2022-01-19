Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ridgeland man arrested, jailed in Hattiesburg commercial burglary

Matthew Manna, 24, Ridgeland, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary.
Matthew Manna, 24, Ridgeland, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 24-year-old Ridgeland man was arrested, charged and jailed Tuesday evening after being caught in the act of committing a commercial burglary.

Matthew Manna was arrested after Hattiesburg police responded to a 4:30 p.m. report of a commercial burglary in progress in the 6100 block of U.S Highway 49, said Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore.

When officers arrived, the front door to the business was shattered, and officers located Manna inside.

Manna was booked into the Forrest County Jail, Moore said.

