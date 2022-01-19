Out with the old, in with the new: multi-million dollar development opens in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A brand-new, multi-million dollar development is now open in Fondren.

“I always call Fondren, ‘the coolest neighborhood in the biggest city in the state,’” Managing Partner Robert St. John said.

St. John says the new project overtakes what was the largest section of undeveloped commercial real estate in Fondren.

In fact, the Capri theatre was built in 1939 and has sat vacant since the ‘80′s. That is, until now.

“You can come here to the tiki bar and have a cocktail after dinner, bowl a few frames, come to a movie, and stay parked in the same parking spot the whole time,” he said.

St. John says the brand new, thirteen-million dollar project fills in some of the Capital City’s voids in entertainment.

“The thing that hooked me as wanting to be a part of this is I learned that Jackson didn’t have a movie theater,” he said. “Not one screen in the entire Capital City of our state, so I said we got to bring this back.”

Developer David Pharr said seeing everything come together seems unreal.

“It feels amazing. I think about all the ups and downs, the obstacles, and the near misses,” Pharr said.

He added that the project is exactly what the city needs.

“In order to be a successful city, you’ve got to have pockets of vibrancy,” Pharr said.

St. John said it’s the 23rd restaurant opening of his career, and when asked what excites him most about this project, he said it’s letting Special Olympics competitor Craig Foshee roll out the inaugural ball.

Foshee qualified for the nationals in bowling over the summer. It’s an achievement he’s worked toward almost his entire life.

“I have been in Special Olympics since 1968,” Foshee said. “I started at 10 years old.”

The new development will be open until 10 during the week and midnight on the weekends.

The Capri Theatre is set to open up this weekend and a new Ed’s Burger Joint sometime this year.

In all, the project is expected to bring in over 100 new jobs.

