New documents show the truth behind Jackson’s Animal Shelter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reports completed by third-party groups describe the true horrors of Jackson’s Animal Control Animal Shelter.

”I can’t tell you how many times we had an adopter go to pick up the animal at the shelter, and we would get a message back. And they would say, ‘Oh my gosh, this is an animal shelter? This is horrible,’” Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter Volunteer, Sarah Fullen, said.

Inhumane, disrepair, dirty, and cluttered. These are words used to describe the Jackson Animal Control Animal Shelter before it closed back in October 2021.

“There was no food, there was no water, the kennels had clearly not been cleaned. And it’s two o’clock in the middle of the day. Has this not been done yet?” Fullen said.

Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter requested that two third parties come into the shelter and complete a report on the conditions.

Dr. Philip Bushby with the Humane Ethics and Animal Welfare and Best Friends each completed reports that had very similar criticisms of the shelter.

In Dr. Bushby’s report, he goes on to list some of his many concerns, including the shelter’s failure to identify each animal, failure to vaccinate, inadequate cleaning, and failure to use outdoor exercise pens.

Dr. Philip Bushby's report on the Jackson Animal Shelter (Holly Emery)

One volunteers confirms these statements.

“Dogs would often be left in wet conditions, there were often doors falling off certain pens, and rusted wires and rusted hinges. We go in and say, ‘Hey, where’s, where’s Buddy?’ And they’re like, ‘Well, we don’t know.’ And we’re like, ‘Well, where’s the paperwork? Do you have a check? Do you have-’ And they didn’t, they had no idea,” Fullen said.

Dr. Bushby’s report stated, “The shelter violates even the most basic standards of care for animals in animal shelters” and that “significant changes must be made.”

And Fullen hopes the city will listen to the reports and turn the shelter around.

“I think all of us would hope that the shelter doesn’t open until they can promise that, because if it can’t be fixed on the way, we’re just going to go back to the same situation that we had before,” Fullen said.

According to Director of Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter, Lyn Crawford, the City of Jackson has yet to accept the help from Best Friends.

