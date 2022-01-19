Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Miss. House passes amended medical marijuana bill

A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like, during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The body passed the act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives passed an amended version of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act on Wednesday.

The House reduced the amount of medical marijuana that would be allowed per person from 3.5 ounces per month to 3 ounces per month.

The change also removed the Mississippi Department of Agriculture from being involved in the program at all.

They also want to allow cultivators and processors to locate in areas with commercial zoning, which were off limits in previous versions of the bill.

The bill passed by a vote of 104-14.

Since the House made the changes, it will go back to the Senate, where they’ll decide if they agree and accept the new version, or send it to conference to hammer out a compromise.

A previous version of the bill passed the Senate with a 47-5 vote.

Once the bill is agreed upon by legislators, it will head to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten
Sheriff: 1 person dead after crash in Copiah County
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Jackson city council
Jackson City Council votes down mayor’s choice for trash contract... again
Exclusive: Hinds Co. grand jury indicts News on 46 counts in embezzlement scandal
Exclusive: Hinds Co. grand jury indicts News on 46 counts in embezzlement scandal

Latest News

How much will my light bill go up? PSC approves rate hikes for Entergy, Mississippi Power
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority launches scholarship campaign for HBCUs in the state
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority launches scholarship campaign for HBCUs in the state
The man, according to Yarber, “beat” his daughter and ran away before the former mayor got there.
Arrest warrants issued for man accused of assaulting Tony Yarber’s daughter
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority launches scholarship campaign for HBCUs in the state
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority launches scholarship campaign for HBCUs in the state