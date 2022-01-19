Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant

By Olivia Gunn and Bria Bolden
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after a Memphis police lieutenant was ambushed while heading to work Monday morning.

Anthony Carpenter, 42, is charged with attempted murder. Carpenter is in custody in Memphis and will be extradited to DeSoto County.

Anthony Carpenter
Anthony Carpenter(Source: WMC)

Capt. Jeremy Dodson with investigative services at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says witnesses and Ring camera footage helped them pinpoint a suspect. and the Memphis police gang unit made the arrest.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the shooter stopped at the victim’s driveway in a car and blocked him in as he was backing out of his driveway. Shots were fired. The victim was able to drive into a nearby field and get away.

“At this time, it appears to be a specific targeted, ambush-style,” said Capt. Jeremy Dodson with investigative services at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer is out of the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“Honestly, in DeSoto County, we like to think we treat every citizen the same,” said Dodson. “It wouldn’t matter if he was an off-duty MPD officer or anyone walking on the street. If you’re a citizen of DeSoto County, we’re going to put the same effort into solving their crimes as well.”

Authorities say no motive for the shooting has been determined. They say Carpenter has previous convictions for several crimes, including a second-degree murder conviction in 1998.

The lieutenant’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten
Sheriff: 1 person dead after crash in Copiah County
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Jackson city council
Jackson City Council votes down mayor’s choice for trash contract... again
Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel
Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel

Latest News

The CDC updates its mask mandate and issues a warning about counterfeit N95 and KN95 respirators.
WLBT’s things to know 1/19/22: Strain of marijuana sold on technicality, embezzlement scandal, and is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy to storms late Wednesday; much colder, unsettled late week
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
Strain of marijuana already being sold in Mississippi on a technicality
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy to storms late Wednesday; much colder, unsettled late week
Out with the old, in with the new: multi-million dollar development opens in Fondren