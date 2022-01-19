Leake County Schools to roll out air purification units on buses

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Leake County School District is rolling out a new measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

All 45 of the district’s buses will soon have air purification units.

Because social distancing is not always an option on school buses, the district hopes the purification systems reduce airborne contaminants, including ones containing viruses.

“This product is a cost-effective, reliable solution for school districts as the battle continues to keep our children in classrooms,” Caleb Thompson, Leake County School District Transportation Director, said.

The FDA-approved systems average between 13 to 43 complete air purifications per hour.

IMS Engineers, Inc., ECO-360, LLC, and Allerair Air Purification Systems teamed up to provide the units for buses in Leake County School District and Choctaw Tribal Schools.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act, Leake County School District purchased the units with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds from the U.S. Department of Education.

