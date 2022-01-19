Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on

A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford...
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs.(Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.

High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.

Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of “park” gear without having their foot on the brake. Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten
Sheriff: 1 person dead after crash in Copiah County
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Jackson city council
Jackson City Council votes down mayor’s choice for trash contract... again
Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel
Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel

Latest News

Everything weird can get weirder: Daniel Radcliffe is set to play "Weird Al" Yankovic in a...
Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic
Donna Netterville
Woman missing nearly a month, Vicksburg police asking for help
Little Leilani is a true story of survival, born at just 22 weeks gestation.
‘Miracle’ baby born at just 22 weeks goes home after 4 months in NICU
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
Lusia Harris-Stewart
Women’s basketball pioneer Lusia Harris dies at 66