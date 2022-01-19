First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy to storms late Wednesday; much colder, unsettled late week

WEDNESDAY: Our next weather maker will move into the area through the day, eventually bringing a round of rain and storms back into the fold through the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers could kick off the morning amid variably cloudy skies – highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid breezy southwest wind. Storm chances increase late – a few could be strong with gusty winds as the line shifts south. Overnight, lows will drop back into the 30s.

THURSDAY: As the front slips southward, lingering moisture in its wake may bring a bout of patchy freezing rain or sleet to start off the day. This will come with little impact – but something that should be monitored for the early commute. Moisture will exit through mid-morning, though clouds will hang tough with afternoon temperatures, generally, stuck in the 30s amid a brisk northerly wind. Overnight, clouds continue to hang over the region with our front hanging to the south. A few spots south of US 84 could see freezing rain develop after midnight as lows fall back to the middle to upper 20s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Our pattern remains unsettled through late week. The front to our south could have a wave of energy ride along it by Friday into Saturday, spilling moisture back into the area that could yield a period of freezing rain or sleet that could be impactful near and south of US 84. Hard freezes will remain an issue through the weekend as we trend quiet Saturday and Sunday. After this, a slow rebound in temperatures back to near normal by mid-next week ahead of our next cold snap.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.