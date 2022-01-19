Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy to storms late Wednesday; much colder, unsettled late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Our next weather maker will move into the area through the day, eventually bringing a round of rain and storms back into the fold through the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers could kick off the morning amid variably cloudy skies – highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid breezy southwest wind. Storm chances increase late – a few could be strong with gusty winds as the line shifts south. Overnight, lows will drop back into the 30s.

THURSDAY: As the front slips southward, lingering moisture in its wake may bring a bout of patchy freezing rain or sleet to start off the day. This will come with little impact – but something that should be monitored for the early commute. Moisture will exit through mid-morning, though clouds will hang tough with afternoon temperatures, generally, stuck in the 30s amid a brisk northerly wind. Overnight, clouds continue to hang over the region with our front hanging to the south. A few spots south of US 84 could see freezing rain develop after midnight as lows fall back to the middle to upper 20s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Our pattern remains unsettled through late week. The front to our south could have a wave of energy ride along it by Friday into Saturday, spilling moisture back into the area that could yield a period of freezing rain or sleet that could be impactful near and south of US 84. Hard freezes will remain an issue through the weekend as we trend quiet Saturday and Sunday. After this, a slow rebound in temperatures back to near normal by mid-next week ahead of our next cold snap.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten
Sheriff: 1 person dead after crash in Copiah County
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel
Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel
Jackson city council
Jackson City Council votes down mayor’s choice for trash contract... again

Latest News

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Rain and storms to return tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: nice & quiet today, chances for rain/storms arrive Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Tuesday; unsettled mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable, quiet Tuesday; unsettled, turning cold mid-late week