First Alert Forecast: rain/storms to arrive into this evening; much colder weather expected for the rest of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite today being dry and quiet so far, a strong cold front is expected to bring in showers and possibly storms to the area by this evening. Ahead of this front, temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Chances for both rain and storms will increase by the late afternoon hours and into this evening. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms during this time, especially for areas closer to the MS River and into the Lower Delta. Gusty/damaging winds will be the concern with any storm, but a tornado cannot be ruled out as well. Showers will likely linger into the overnight hours as the front drops south with colder air rushing in from the north. Expect temperatures to be in the 30s in many spots by tomorrow morning.

With much colder air filtering in, there will be a slight chance for a brief wintry mix or sleet early Thursday morning to the north. If this does happen, it likely wouldn’t cause issues and wouldn’t be widespread. Highs are forecast to be in the 30s pretty much all day long as temperatures struggle to warm. A deep freeze will occur going into Thursday night/Friday morning with lows well into the 20s and wind chills in the 10s. During this overnight period and into Friday morning, we are monitoring the potential for freezing rain for areas far south near Highways 84 and 98.

Afternoon temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s will carry into the weekend before we improve back to the 50s into our next work week. Our next opportunity for showers looks to unfold by Tuesday of next week from our next weather maker.

