Driver shot at before crashing into pole on Northside Drive, witnesses say

By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Northside and Manila Drives where a car crashed into a pole.

Neighbors say they heard multiple shots ring out.

“I was talking to a friend and I heard what sounded like 30 shots all in a row and then a slight pause and then 30 more,” described Jane Tucker, who lives in the neighborhood. “I was just stunned ‘cause I couldn’t believe that it could be that many gunshots.”

She said she then got in her car and drove to a local tire shop to ask if what she heard was fireworks or gunshots. They responded “they were definitely gun shots.”

There were over three-dozen evidence markers in the driveway of a home and into the street, which is marked off with yellow crime tape. The vehicle also had multiple bullet holes.

According to residents, one person was shot in the head. One person is in custody.

