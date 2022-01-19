Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Driver grazed in head by bullet before crashing into pole on Northside Dr.

By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been charged after a shooting on Northside and Manila Drive caused a car to crash into a pole.

Neighbors say they heard multiple shots ring out.

“I was talking to a friend and I heard what sounded like 30 shots all in a row and then a slight pause and then 30 more,” described Jane Tucker, who lives in the neighborhood. “I was just stunned ‘cause I couldn’t believe that it could be that many gunshots.”

She said she then got in her car and drove to a local tire shop to ask if what she heard was fireworks or gunshots. They responded “they were definitely gun shots.”

There were over three-dozen evidence markers in the driveway of a home and into the street, which was marked off with yellow crime tape. A vehicle also had multiple bullet holes.

Police say the driver was grazed in the head by a bullet and is receiving medical care at UMMC. His injuries are not life threatening.

As of now, two people will be charged with drive-by shooting. Antowan Friday has been arrested and Trevosius Douglas will be charged once he is out of the hospital.

Police recovered an AK-47 and drugs at the scene.

