David Archie: I will wait for judge to decide who becomes President of the Board

By WLBT.com Staff and Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Supervisor David Archie says he will wait for the courts to decide who is the President of the Board of Supervisors.

Archie says with the advice of legal counsel, his pastor and citizens of Hinds County, he will take the high road and be the bigger man in settling the dispute over leadership of the board.

Archie continues with his argument that Credell Calhoun is acting like a dictator over the board and county business.

He claims all of this is political and centers around millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan that Calhoun wants to control.

Archie also contends the move to unseat him as president did not follow the board’s policies and procedures.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

