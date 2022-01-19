Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

57th Annual Dixie National Horse and Mule Show kicks off Thurs.

This is a photo of a horse's nose. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is a photo of a horse's nose. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a free, family-friendly event, the livestock portion of the 57th Annual Dixie National Rodeo kicks off Thursday, January 20.

The Dixie National Color Bonanza Horse Show begins at 8 a.m. in the Equine Center with the Horse and Mule Bonanza Show.

Families can expect to see mules of different colors and sizes, long-eared donkeys, along with Pinto, Palomino, and American Ranch Horses.

The DNR’s Junior Round-Up and open livestock shows, which are the heartbeat of the Dixie National, start on February 1.

It provides Mississippi’s youth and open shows exhibitors the opportunity to compete on one of the biggest agricultural stages in the country.

Last year, the Junior Livestock Show alone included nearly 1,600 4-H and FFA members and 2,292 head of livestock.

The pinnacle of the junior livestock show circuit in Mississippi is the annual Dixie National Junior Sale of Champions.

Proceeds from this sale generated nearly $391,000 for our youth with champion animals, and this helped to fund 38 scholarships for Mississippi youth in the amount of $60,000.

The livestock show and rodeo continues through February 21.

Thousands of out-of-town guests at last year’s show were impacted after February’s ice storm caused a loss in water pressure across the city.

Months later, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds created its own water source, independent of the City of Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former mayor Tony Yarber says daughter dragged out of her home, beaten
Sheriff: 1 person dead after crash in Copiah County
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Body of missing Holmes Co. woman found near truck stop
Jackson city council
Jackson City Council votes down mayor’s choice for trash contract... again
Exclusive: Hinds Co. grand jury indicts News on 46 counts in embezzlement scandal
Exclusive: Hinds Co. grand jury indicts News on 46 counts in embezzlement scandal

Latest News

Leake County Schools test air purification units on buses
Leake County Schools to roll out air purification units on buses
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
A crime scene
Woman killed in triple shooting in Marion County; arrest made
Coast casinos once again shattered revenue records for 2021, according to the annual gross...
Coast casinos have record year, bringing in over $1.6B in 2021